AlphaCore Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,857.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHV opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.