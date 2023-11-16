AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 766,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

