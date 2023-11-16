AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $531.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.