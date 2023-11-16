AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 473,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after buying an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,446 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:GSEW opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $458.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

