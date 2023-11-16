AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,293,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS PNOV opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $660.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

