Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $131,688.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2023

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTRGet Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $131,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 0.5 %

ALTR opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.17, a P/E/G ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALTR

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $11,234,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,182 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.