Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $131,688.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $131,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Altair Engineering Stock Down 0.5 %

ALTR opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.17, a P/E/G ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $11,234,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,182 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

