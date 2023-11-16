Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stake Lifted by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,808 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Altair Engineering worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,174,200 shares of the software’s stock valued at $805,772,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,947,000 after buying an additional 73,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,683,768 shares of the software’s stock valued at $265,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $73.96 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -352.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $652,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,763,456.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $326,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company's stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

