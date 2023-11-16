Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,514. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

