Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Acquires 15,000 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $339,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,438,895.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of AMRC opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair lowered Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameresco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 3.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

