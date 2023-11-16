American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 7.04% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $15,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $818,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VALQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. 5,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,333. The firm has a market cap of $218.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Company Profile

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

