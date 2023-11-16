American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $80,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $397,678,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.72.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.