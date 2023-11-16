American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $80,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $397,678,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
American Express stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.
In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
