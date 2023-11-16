American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in American Express by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.25.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $159.62. The stock had a trading volume of 360,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.72. The stock has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.