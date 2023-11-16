American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Major Shareholder Sells $1,025,000,000.00 in Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $63.48 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.