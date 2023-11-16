AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,385 shares of company stock worth $5,815,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.19. 70,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,464. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $164.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.