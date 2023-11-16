Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPE opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.