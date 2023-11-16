Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.42.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $180.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.80. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

