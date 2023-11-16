Analysts Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT at $37.71

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RYTM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $165,076.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $47,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,958 shares of company stock worth $340,273. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.66. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

