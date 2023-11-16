Analysts Set Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Price Target at $68.63

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of RHI opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82. Robert Half has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

