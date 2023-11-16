AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

AU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

NYSE:AU opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

