Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Releases Earnings Results

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. Applied Energetics had a negative return on equity of 183.98% and a negative net margin of 286.00%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

Applied Energetics Price Performance

Shares of AERG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,798. Applied Energetics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $487.83 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Applied Energetics alerts:

About Applied Energetics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.