Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Releases Earnings Results

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. Applied Energetics had a negative return on equity of 183.98% and a negative net margin of 286.00%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.
Applied Energetics Price Performance
Shares of AERG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 27,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,798. Applied Energetics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $487.83 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.96.
About Applied Energetics
