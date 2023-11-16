Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.99, but opened at $51.41. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcellx shares last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 30,984 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACLX. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arcellx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcellx Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Genworth Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of -0.57.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.