Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311,297 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,937. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $98.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

