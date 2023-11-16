Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.50

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 228468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCO shares. StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $30,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,582,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,355,000 after buying an additional 2,888,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after buying an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth approximately $13,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

