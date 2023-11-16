argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in argenx were worth $48,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth approximately $877,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARGX stock opened at $486.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of -117.06 and a beta of 0.79. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $494.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.61.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $604.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.25.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

