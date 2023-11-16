Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on January 29th

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5116 per share on Monday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Associated British Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $29.15 on Thursday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $29.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ASBFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,900.00.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

