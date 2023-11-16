Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CFO Joseph Leo Binz Sells 894 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $165,363.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,193,412.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Leo Binz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,739 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $320,584.65.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $187.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

