Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso Sells 5,000 Shares

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.02, for a total value of C$45,100.00.

Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total transaction of C$25,860.90.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

TSE ORA opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.42. The company has a market cap of C$643.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.42. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.30 and a 1-year high of C$12.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Aura Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

