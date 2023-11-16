Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,727 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,035.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 162,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after buying an additional 148,217 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,349 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 34,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $216.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.63. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

