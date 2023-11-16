Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Update

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 384,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 323,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBWTF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.83. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.