AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $141,900.00 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $141,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 344,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,448.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 15th, Joel Wilhite sold 12,880 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $129,959.20.
AvidXchange Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of AVDX stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.
AVDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.
