Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Azitra (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Azitra Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Azitra has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azitra

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azitra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azitra by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azitra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azitra Company Profile

Azitra, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It is developing ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease; ATR-04, a genetically modified strain of S.

