Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 50,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,048,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,390,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $291,900.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $478,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 45,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $358,200.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $200,250.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $271,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 110,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $783,200.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $52,400.00.

Travelzoo Stock Down 0.4 %

TZOO opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $115.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Travelzoo had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 147.61%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TZOO. StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TZOO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

