Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP Christopher S. Riker Acquires 20,000 Shares

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher S. Riker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,908.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.09.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

