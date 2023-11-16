Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of Ball worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

