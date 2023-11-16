Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (BNCDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3934 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Banca Mediolanum’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCDY opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

