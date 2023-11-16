Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (BNCDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3934 per share on Thursday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Banca Mediolanum’s previous dividend of $0.38.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNCDY opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.
About Banca Mediolanum
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Banca Mediolanum
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Buffett’s latest portfolio additions, trims, and cuts in Q3
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 5 reasons TJX Companies will hit new highs in 2024
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Game-changing news for Ambarella puts the market in reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.