Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 116,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,771,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,038,000 after purchasing an additional 348,288 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of America by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,063,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,081,000 after buying an additional 2,658,656 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

