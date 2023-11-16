Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 5,445 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.