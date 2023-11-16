Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 259 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Align Technology by 593.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $205.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.00 and its 200-day moving average is $309.54. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

