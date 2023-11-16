Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 2,700 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 104.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SJM opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -658.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.15.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

