Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 4,500 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sysco were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,919,000 after acquiring an additional 346,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

