Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 211,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 8.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

