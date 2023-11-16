Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS EZU opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

