Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 259 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 224.4% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7,471.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $44.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

