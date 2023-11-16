Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,510 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.19.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $1,531,177.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,404,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $34,219.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,622,324.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 348,498 shares of company stock worth $67,024,141. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $187.32 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $215.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

