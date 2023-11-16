Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 60 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,501,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16,664.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 104,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 103,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $210.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.18 and its 200 day moving average is $209.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $159.76 and a one year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total value of $959,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,727.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

