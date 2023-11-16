Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 700 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Humana were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $506.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $558.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $495.59 and a 200-day moving average of $485.98.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

