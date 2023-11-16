Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $171,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,558,177.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $76,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $171,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,558,177.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,155 shares of company stock worth $792,404. 10.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

