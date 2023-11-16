Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.