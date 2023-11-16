Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,183 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Bath & Body Works worth $15,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.