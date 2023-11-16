BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in BCE by 45.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $59,161,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 98,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,103. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 158.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

